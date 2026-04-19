<p>New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, traditional Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/handloom">handloom </a>weaves were reimagined with modern global aesthetics and unveiled at the 61st Femina Miss India pageant held at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.</p><p>The collection, titled “Vishwa Sutra — Weaves of India for the World”, aims to blend India’s rich handloom heritage with contemporary international design sensibilities, giving the country’s traditional textiles a global platform.</p><p>The initiative was spearheaded by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), a statement from the Ministry of Textile said. </p>.Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026.<p>The initiative brings together 30 distinct handloom weaves from across India, each representing a different state, and reinterprets them through inspirations drawn from 30 countries, reflecting diverse cultural elements, silhouettes, and design sensibilities, the statement said. </p><p>Vishwa Sutra represents a strategic effort to position Indian handlooms as globally relevant and design-forward, while retaining their authenticity. It also reflects the depth and continuity of India’s handloom traditions—techniques preserved and refined across generations, forming an integral part of the country’s living cultural heritage.</p><p>Curated through global fashion lenses, the collection pairs Indian weaves with distinct cultural silhouettes—Odisha Ikat with Greek forms, Kanchipuram with Norwegian lines, Muga with Egyptian elements, Patola with Spanish influences, and Banarasi with UAE-inspired ensembles—bringing a fresh design perspective to India’s handloom vocabulary, the statement added.</p>