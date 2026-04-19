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Indian Handlooms showcase contemporary global designs

The initiative brings together 30 distinct handloom weaves from across India, each representing a different state, and reinterprets them through inspirations drawn from 30 countries.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsBhubaneshwarHandlooms

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