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Indian households pay lowest LPG prices: Govt on price hike

The cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has now crossed Rs 1,600 amid rising global prices, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asiaprice hike

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