Indian households pay lowest LPG prices: Govt on price hike

<p>New Delhi: Indian households continue to pay among the lowest prices for cooking gas globally, even as international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> prices have risen sharply due to disruptions in West Asia, the government said on Sunday.</p><p>The Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday, increased the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 29 to Rs 942 in Delhi. However, this revised price remains significantly subsidised and among the cheapest in the world when compared to neighbouring countries as well as advanced economies, the government said. </p>.LPG price hike: Government says rates in India among world's lowest despite 46% jump in global benchmark.<p>This is the second increase in recent months, following a Rs 60 hike on March 7, bringing the total rise to Rs 89 per cylinder. </p><p>Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will continue to pay an effective Rs 642 per cylinder for their first four annual refills after receiving a Rs 300 subsidy per refill via direct benefit transfer. </p><p>The government has reduced the number of subsidised refills from nine to four per year.</p><p>State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) were incurring losses of around Rs 703 per cylinder before the latest revision.</p><p>The cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has now crossed Rs 1,600 amid rising global prices, the government said in a statement on Sunday.</p><p>India’s LPG import costs are benchmarked to the Saudi Contract Price (CP). The benchmark has risen about 46 per cent since February following disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. </p><p>The blended LPG price (50:50 propane-butane) jumped from around $543 per tonne in February to $790 per tonne in June.</p><p>Despite the revision, domestic LPG prices in India remain significantly lower than in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and far below levels in advanced economies like the United States, Australia, and Canada. Even non-PMUY households pay about Rs 700 below the market-linked cost.</p><p>The government highlighted that the commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder, used by hotels and restaurants, now sells at Rs 3,113.50 in Delhi (about Rs 164 per kg) after multiple increases. In contrast, households pay roughly Rs 66 per kg.</p><p>“The prices of petroleum products in India are linked to the corresponding prices in the international market. The government, however, continues to modulate the effective price to the consumer for domestic LPG,” the statement said.</p><p>“What the household does not bear the brunt of is the several hundred rupees a cylinder which the government is bearing.”</p><p>The government maintained uninterrupted LPG supplies despite the Strait of Hormuz disruptions, through which 54% of India’s LPG imports pass. Domestic production was ramped up by over 60%, from 32,000 tonnes per day to 52,000 tonnes, while imports were diversified to sources including the United States, Canada, and Algeria.</p><p>Consumers were encouraged to switch to piped natural gas where available, and measures against diversion of subsidised cylinders to commercial use were strengthened through OTP-based verification.</p>.Domestic LPG price up by Rs 29: Check the latest city-wise rates .<p>Cumulative under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales reached about Rs 60,000 crore by the end of the previous financial year, up from Rs 41,338 crore a year earlier. </p><p>The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 30,000 crore in compensation to OMCs to partly offset these losses.</p><p>The government emphasised that the price adjustment balances consumer protection with the need to ensure continued availability of cooking fuel. Any household can purchase as many cylinders as needed at the revised market price of Rs 942, while Ujjwala beneficiaries receive targeted support.</p>