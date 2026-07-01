Indian IT professional dies in Kansas flash floods; Houston consulate coordinating assistance

<p>Houston: A 33-year-old Indian IT professional was killed after his vehicle was swept away by severe flash <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/floods">floodwaters </a>in the US state of Kansas, authorities said.</p>.<p>Venkatesh Doppalapudi was an<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-1b-visa"> H-1B visa</a> holder residing in Omaha, Nebraska.</p>.<p>He was reportedly driving back north from Houston on Saturday afternoon when his vehicle encountered flash flooding caused by severe storms that dropped more than 6 inches of rain across south-central Kansas.</p>.<p>The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed condolences and confirmed it is working closely with local authorities.</p>.Indian student dies in road accident near Chicago.<p>"The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance," the mission said in a statement.</p>.<p>According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, emergency units responded to the 600 block of South Oliver Road near Wellington, Kansas, after eyewitnesses reported seeing a vehicle get submerged near a bridge with someone still trapped inside.</p>.<p>Extreme currents initially prevented rescue teams from entering the water safely. Following an intensive multi-agency search involving a Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit and police drones, Doppalapudi’s body was recovered on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Houston Consulate is currently coordinating with Kansas state law enforcement and family representatives to complete necessary legal formalities and facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains. </p>