Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian IT professional dies in Kansas flash floods; Houston consulate coordinating assistance

The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed condolences and confirmed it is working closely with local authorities.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 04:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 04:53 IST
India NewsfloodsDeathConsulate

Follow us on :

Follow Us