Indian jeep falls into Nepal's Trishuli river

A jeep with an Indian number plate has been found in Nepal's Trishuli river, in the Chitwan district.
The locals called the police who confirmed that the jeep had veered offroad and fallen 85 meters into the river.
Shreeram Bhandari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office Chitwan told ANI, "divers have located and confirmed the jeep inside the river. Earlier this morning locals around the Ikshyakamana Village Council-5 had called us suspecting a vehicle might have plunged into the river."
More to follow...