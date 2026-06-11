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Indian judiciary promotes mediation as robust dispute resolution mechanism: CJI Surya Kant

"I can say proudly that in every town, in every street (in India) people know what mediation is," the CJI said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsCJIIndian JudiciaryMediationjustice surya kant

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