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Indian LPG vessel with Iranian cargo reaches Mangalore, another crosses Strait of Hormuz

After the passage of Green Sanvi, 17 Indian flagged vessels remain stranded on the west side of the strait.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsIranIndiaMangaloreStrait of Hormuz

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