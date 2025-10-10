Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian migration boosts deployable skills for UK economy: Report

Its in-depth focus on the current post-Brexit "fourth wave”, characterised by the interaction of migration policy, labour market needs and shifting global dynamics.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 18:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 18:35 IST
India NewsUKmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us