Indian Muslims should look to Indonesia's cultural ideals, not to those of Pakistan: RSS leader

<p>Pune: Stating that the Hindu-Muslim conflict should end as "everyone shares the same DNA", a senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)</a> leader on Wednesday said Indian Muslims should look to Indonesia for "cultural ideals" and not to Pakistan.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at the Pune Union of Working Journalists here, the RSS's publicity chief Sunil Ambekar also asserted that the Sangh is a legally recognised organisation, and all its financial transactions take place through the banking system.</p>.<p>On relations between the RSS and the Muslim community, Ambekar said the Hindu-Muslim conflict predated the formation of the organisation.</p>.No Brahmin, no Muslim, no Christian, only Hindus allowed in RSS: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>"Unfortunately, a belief was created among Muslims that changing one's religion also changes one's nation and history. This separatist mindset eventually led to Partition. This conflict should now end. Everyone shares the same DNA," he said.</p>.<p>"Positive initiatives for social reform are now emerging from within the Muslim community as well. Indian Muslims should look not towards Pakistan but should look towards Indonesia's cultural ideals," Ambekar added.</p>.<p>Indonesia, notably, has the world's largest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslim</a> population and is also known for Hindu-Buddhist cultural influences.</p>.<p>On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocating a three-child policy for Hindu families, Ambekar stressed the need for maintaining demographic balance rather than focusing on population control.</p>.<p>"Europe and China have reversed their population policies. In India's context, maintaining population balance is more important," he said.</p>.<p>Demographic changes contributed to the country's Partition in 1947, and demographic imbalance in future could affect the country's identity and culture, the RSS leader said.</p>.<p>"There is no compulsion or directive from the RSS leadership on family size. Each family should take decisions based on its own circumstances and needs. This is the organisation's cultural position," he added.</p>.RSS outreach to Muslims cheap talk, loose talk; never shall the Twain meet: Asaduddin Owaisi.<p>On questions about the RSS's registration status, Ambekar said there was no legal dispute regarding the organisation, and confusion was being created for political gains.</p>.<p>"The RSS is a legally recognised social organisation. Governments over the years have sought its cooperation at various levels. RSS route marches receive police permission and local branches are allowed to open bank accounts. All financial transactions of the RSS are conducted through banks," he said.</p>.<p>Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge had recently sought an explanation from the RSS chief about the organisation's legal status and sources of donations, contributions and income. </p>