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Indian Muslims should look to Indonesia's cultural ideals, not to those of Pakistan: RSS leader

On relations between the RSS and the Muslim community, Ambekar said the Hindu-Muslim conflict predated the formation of the organisation.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsMuslimsRSS

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