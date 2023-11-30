Indian national agreed to assassination plot after case dismissal assurances in Gujarat: US federal prosecutors

The indictment added that around 'May 12, 2023, CC-1 notified Gupta that his criminal case 'has already been taken care of,' and that 'nobody from Gujrat police is calling.' On or about May 23, 2023, CC-1 again assured Gupta that CC-1 had 'spoke[n] with the boss about your Gujarat (case),' that it was 'all clear,' and 'nobody will ever bother you again.' CC-1 further offered to arrange a meeting between Gupta and a 'DCP,' which is an acronym used in India for Deputy Commissioner of Police.” “Following CC-1 's assurances, GUPTA pressed forward to arrange the murder,” the indictment said.