Indian national arrested with more than 1 kg of gold at Nepal's airport

Kathmandu: An Indian national was arrested on Sunday from Nepal's international airport here for possessing more than one kilogram of concealed raw gold, the third such incident within a week.

Tashlima Sultan Brusa, 37, was arrested during a security check at the Tribhuvan International Airport here after police recovered 1 kg 440-gram gold from her, police said.

Brusa was carrying 700 grams of semi-liquid gold-like material and 740 grams of gold dust concealed in three coffee packets, sources said.

The accused was travelling from Dubai on board a Nepal Airlines flight, the police said.

The police handed her over to the customs officials in Kathmandu to initiate further investigation.

On Thursday, an Indian national, identified as Mohammad Jesan, was arrested and around one kg of raw gold was recovered from his possession during a security check at the Kathmandu airport.

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Indian national Sharif Ahmed Abdul Gafur was arrested from the international airport here for possessing almost a kilogramme of concealed semi-liquid gold-like material.

Separately, the police arrested four people, including an Indian national, on Sunday for shooting an activist belonging to the Nepali Congress.

Rohit Rajput, 19, from Utter Pradesh, and his three Nepali accomplices were arrested after they shot Binod Giri, a member of Tarun Dal, the youth wing of Nepali Congress, in Birendranagar Municipality of Surkhet district on Saturday, the police said.

The Indian national opened fire, targeting Giri, who was driving his car.