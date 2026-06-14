Indian national dies of medical complications aboard vessel off Oman coast

<p>An Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a> on Saturday, according to the Indian embassy in Muscat.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the Indian mission said that the deceased has been identified as Nishanth Uirthanathan, who was on board MT Celestial when he passed away.</p>.<p>It said, "Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications," adding that his mortal remains are currently on the vessel at Duqm Port.</p>.<p>The embassy said it has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating with all concerned stakeholders.</p>.<p>The embassy which conveyed its condolences to the deceased's damily said, "Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>