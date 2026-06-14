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Indian national dies of medical complications aboard vessel off Oman coast

The embassy said it has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating with all concerned stakeholders.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 04:32 IST
India NewsOmanIndian EmbassyIndian Embassy in Muscat

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