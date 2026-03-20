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Indian national killed in Saudi Arabia due to ‘recent events of March 18’, says embassy

The embassy said that it is in contact with the deceased's family and local authorities.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsSaudi ArabiaRiyadhWest AsiawarMiddle EastIndian Embassy

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