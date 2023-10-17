286 Indian nationals, 18 Nepalese fly out of Israel under 'Operation Ajay'

Nepalese Deputy Chief of Mission in Israel Arjun Dhimire told PTI, 'The two embassies (Indian and Nepalese) were in touch and always cooperate with each other. This time also, considering the limited flights, the Embassy of Nepal asked to accommodate its 18 citizens.'

The special flights are part of Operation Ajay launched on October 12 to facilitate the return of those Indian nationals who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7.