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Indian nationals coming home from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan; about 280 pilgrims returned: MEA

Jaiswal was asked for an update on Indian nationals in Iran who wish to return to the country.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsIranMinistry of External AffairsAzerbaijanpilgrimsWest AsiaArmenia

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