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Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka for operational deployment

IOS SAGAR is an initiative towards continued cooperation with Indian Ocean Region nations, the Indian Navy said.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 08:24 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 08:24 IST
India NewsSri LankaIndian Navy

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