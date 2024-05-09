Indian naval ships Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan complete visit to Singapore

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between navies of both India and Singapore. A deck reception was hosted onboard INS Shakti, wherein personnel from both navies and the Indian diaspora in Singapore and also local diplomatic community had the opportunity to interact, furthering the bonds of friendship and mutual respect.

As part of the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime education and outreach, local school children were invited to visit the Indian ships. The children were given guided tours of the ships, where they learned about naval operations, India's rich maritime history and heritage and also the importance of maritime security.

These interactions aim to inspire the younger generation and promote a greater understanding of maritime affairs. Personnel from both the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy also undertook cross-ship visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), in addition to other professional interactions.