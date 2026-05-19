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Indian Navy awards ADITI 3.0 contract to Tonbo Imaging for High Power Microwave system

High Power Microwave systems are regarded as strategically significant directed-energy capabilities and are currently possessed by only a limited number of countries.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsIndiaDefenceIndian Navy

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