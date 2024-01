The rescue of fishermen hijacked by Somali pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea was taken up by the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra on Monday.

The Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman with around 17 crew members was hijacked by Somali pirates.

As the rescue operations are under way, India on Sunday, pledged to assist in the rescue of six Sri Lankan fishermen captured by the Somali pirates.

More to follow...