Indian Navy gets third guided missile destroyer Imphal

The first ship of P15B class INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned on 21 November, 2021, while the second ship INS Mormugao was commissioned on 18 December, 2022.

The third ship Imphal has been delivered while the fourth ship Surat is at an advanced stage of outfitting.

The ship is constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest Destroyers constructed in India, with an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement of over 7500 Tons. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

It is armed with supersonic Surface-to-Surface ‘Brahmos’ missiles and ‘Barak-8’ Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles. Towards undersea warfare capability the Destroyer is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the Hull mounted Sonar Humsa NG, Heavyweight Torpedo Tube Launchers and ASW Rocket Launchers.

“Significantly more versatile than the previous classes of destroyer and frigates in Naval inventory, the Imphal’s all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles and fighter aircraft will enable it to operate independently without supporting vessels, and also to function as the flagship of a Naval task force,” MDL officials said.

The ship can accommodate a crew of 312 persons, has an endurance of 4000 Nautical Miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in out of area operation. The ship is equipped with two helicopters onboard to further extend its reach. The ship is propelled by a powerful Combined Gas and Gas Propulsion Plant (COGAG), consisting of four reversible Gas Turbines, which enables her to achieve a speed of over 30 knots (approx 55 Kmph).

The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks such as Gigabyte Ethernet based Ship Data Network (GESDN), Combat Management System (CMS), Automatic Power Management System (APMS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).