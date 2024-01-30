Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates

The Indian Navy vessel INS Sumitra rescued 19 crew members and a vessel from armed Somali pirates, a statement from the navy read.
It rescued the fishing vessel Al Naeemi and her crew of 19 Pakistani nationals from 11 Somali pirates.
INS Sumitra, Indian Navy’s indigenous Offshore Patrol Vessel had been deployed for Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden.
The warship had responded to a distress message regarding the hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman, which had been boarded by pirates, and the crew were taken hostage.
The vessel was intercepted by INS Sumitra and following the SOPs and coercive posturing the vessel and her crew (17 Iranian Nationals) were safely rescued in the early hours of Jan 29.
FV Iman was sanitised and released for onward transit, the navy said.
Soon after, the INS Sumitra was in action again, to locate and intercept another Iranian flagged fishing vessel - Al Naeemi. The navy, acting swiftly, intercepted the vessel on January 29 itself, and through deployment of INS Sumitra's integral helo and boats, compelled the safe release of the crew and vessels, the navy added.
"INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked Fishing Vessels along with 36 Crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nm West of Kochi, and prevented misuse of these Fishing Vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels," the navy statement concluded.