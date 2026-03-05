Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Navy says it joined search operation for IRIS Dena after US submarine sunk the frigate

The Iranian warship was returning home after participating in the International Fleet Review and Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India when a torpedo fired from a US submarine sank it.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsIranIndian Navy

Follow us on :

Follow Us