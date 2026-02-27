Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Navy to add 15 warships, sharpen anti-submarine capabilities

The Indian Navy, on the other hand, is acquiring 16 anti-submarine warfare vessels being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsIndian NavyWarships

Follow us on :

Follow Us