<p>Chennai: INS Anjadip, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, will be commissioned by the Indian Navy on Friday (February 27), enhancing its anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will do the honours on February 27.</p><p>INS Anjadip is the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft project. Its induction highlights the nation’s accelerated progress toward achieving self-reliance in defence, as the ASW-SWC project exemplifies the triumph of indigenous warship design and construction. </p><p>Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment, the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation’s security.</p><p>The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas, the Defence Ministry said. </p>.Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini embarks on transoceanic expedition.<p>It added that the ship is packed with indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor packages, including the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, and is armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) Rockets. </p><p>In addition to its primary ASW role, the agile and highly manoeuvrable warship is also equipped to undertake Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Search & Rescue operations. </p><p>“The 77-meter-long ship features a high-speed Water-Jet Propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations,” the ministry said.</p><p>The induction of Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests and coastal approaches including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area. This marks another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable 'Builder's Navy'.</p>