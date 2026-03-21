<p>New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing turmoil in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-ocean">Indian Ocean</a> region, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy">Indian Navy</a> will commission its most modern stealth frigate Taragiri early next month, packing more punch to the maritime force's firepower.</p>.<p>The induction ceremony in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a> on April 3 will be presided over by Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a>, official sources said here on Saturday.</p>.<p>To be named INS Taragiri, this is the fourth ship being commissioned under Project-17A (Nilgiri class), which involves the design and development of seven such frigates. Four of these warships were manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata constructed the rest.</p>.<p>The remaining three Project-17A ships – Mahendragiri, Dunagiri and Vindhyagiri – were also likely to be commissioned in 2026, sources told DH.</p>.<p>With 75% indigenous content the 6,670 tonnes Taragiri – the third Nilgiri-class ship built by MDL – marks a major milestone in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability.</p>.Indian Navy to add 15 warships, sharpen anti-submarine capabilities.<p>Driven by a combined diesel or <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas">gas</a> propulsion plant, the warship is designed for "high speed, high endurance versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations," a navy spokesperson said.</p>.<p>"Its weapon suite features supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium range surface-to-air missiles, and a specialised anti-submarine warfare suite," the spokesperson added. These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art combat management system, ensuring the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.</p>.<p>The frigate features a sleeker design and a significantly reduced radar cross-section, allowing it to operate with lethal stealth.</p>.<p>Taragiri is among the 15 warships the Indian Navy seeks to commission in 2026 to expand its operational footprint. Last year, the navy commissioned 12 warships and a submarine.</p>