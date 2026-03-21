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Indian Navy to commission stealth frigate INS Taragiri in Visakhapatnam

The frigate features a sleeker design and a significantly reduced radar cross-section, allowing it to operate with lethal stealth.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsIndian NavyIndian Ocean Region

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