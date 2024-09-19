Indian Navy to get 88 ships and subs; preferred security partner in IOR: Rajnath Singh

“A large part of the world's trade passes through the region, which makes it valuable. At the same time, incidents like piracy, hijacking, drone attacks, missile attacks and disruption of sea cable connections in the seas make it extremely sensitive,” the minister said.

The IOR currently lies at the centre of global commerce with nearly 100,000 ships transiting annually including 30% of global containerised cargo. Close to 42% of global crude oil, product and distillate is lifted from the region.

“Our navy has made a significant contribution in protecting the economic interests of all stakeholder nations of the Indo-Pacific. Its anti-piracy operations are garnering appreciation not only in India but also globally. India is now seen as a preferred security partner in this entire region. Whenever need be, we will ensure security in the region,” he said.

The Indian Navy aims to have 155-160 warships by 2030 and aims to become a 175-200 warship navy by 2035 with bigger destroyers with more lethality.

New Delhi’s assertion on its growing naval prowess comes weeks after three Chinese ships including destroyer He Fei docked in Sri Lanka. Six-eight ships and submarines of the People Liberation Army Navy sail in the IOR at any point of time.

On modernisation, Singh said in the last five years, more than two-third of the navy's modernisation budget was spent on indigenous procurement. He also asked the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to coordinate better among themselves to strengthen maritime security.