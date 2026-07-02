Navy warship INS Trikand foils piracy attempt on India-bound cargo vessel in Gulf of Aden

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy">Indian Navy</a> warship INS Trikand thwarted a piracy attempt in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday (July 1) night, according to <em>ANI news agency reports</em>.</p><p>The Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded the affected vessel MV Golden Arsenal, which had one Indian crew member on board.</p>.Indian Navy contains fire on board vessel with 14 crew.<p>The vessel was carrying critical cargo for India. The crew of the vessel had locked themselves in a safe room and informed about the piracy attempt on a communication channel. </p><p>The pirates fled as the Indian Navy warship was heading towards the affected vessel. The vessel was later declared safe.</p><p>No injuries to the crew or damage to the vessel were reported.</p>