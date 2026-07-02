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Navy warship INS Trikand foils piracy attempt on India-bound cargo vessel in Gulf of Aden

The crew of the vessel had locked themselves in a safe room and informed about the piracy attempt on a communication channel.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsIndian NavyPiracyPirates

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