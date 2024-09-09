Indian nurse wins rare legal victory against UK care firm

London: An Indian nurse who was sacked by a British care company won a significant payout on Monday in a case that lawyers said could spur other migrant workers to pursue claims against unscrupulous bosses.

Kirankumar Rathod is among more than 100,000 overseas workers who have arrived in Britain to take up care jobs since 2022 when the government opened up a new visa route to help tackle massive staffing gaps.

But critics say reports of labour abuses in the sector have soared since the scheme's introduction.

Rathod said he was left in dire financial straits after London-based Clinica Private Healthcare Ltd hired him, but failed to provide him with any work and then fired him.

In an unusual ruling on Monday, employment judge Natasha Joffe ordered Clinica to pay Rathod nearly 17,000 pounds ($22,260) in unpaid wages to date, and to continue paying his salary until his claim for unfair dismissal is decided.