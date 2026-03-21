Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian-origin county judge in US convicted of money laundering

The defence argued that the funds were reimbursements for personal loans he had extended to his campaign.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsUnited StatesmurderHouston

Follow us on :

Follow Us