Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian-origin man murdered in knife attack in London's Southall

The police said seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsLondonIndian OriginKilled

Follow us on :

Follow Us