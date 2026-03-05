Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian-origin social media influencer killed in Canada; she would get death threats, claims mother

Nancy was murdered in LaSalle in Ontario on March 3.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsCanadaPunjabKhalistanmurdersocial media influencer

Follow us on :

Follow Us