Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian-origin techie posts dance video in front of World War II memorial, netizens call for deportation

After the controversy, as the calls to deport him grew and US netizens started leaking his personal information, Raju has deleted his social media accounts.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSAWorld War IITrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us