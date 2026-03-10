<p>An Indian-origin man found himself in the middle of a controversy after posting a video of him dancing in front of the World War II memorial in Washington, USA.</p><p>The video quickly went viral on social media with netizens calling for his deportation for not respecting the memorial.</p><p>In the video, the man now identified as Indian-origin techie Madhu Raju can be seen performing a choreographed routine with a woman at the memorial located on the National Mall, in the honour of millions of Americans who served in the armed forces during World War II and those who died as a result of the war.</p>.'More fun to sink them': Trump told by US military on not 'capturing' Iranian ships.<p>After the controversy, as the calls to deport him grew and US netizens started leaking his personal information, Raju has deleted his social media accounts. </p>.<p>As per his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Raju is currently based in Dallas. He is believed to have been employed by American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks while reportedly being in the country on a non-immigrant H-1B work visa. </p><p>"This is the World War II Memorial in #WashingtonDC Some places deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances. They ALL have to go back (sic)," wrote a user on X. </p><p>The controversy comes at a time when President Donald Trump's America first policies have fanned anti-immigrant sentiments to all time high.</p>