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Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 becomes first in world to establish exclusive standards for blood

The pharmacopoeial monographs prescribe standards to ensure the identity, purity and strength of the given drugs through botanical identification, various physico-chemical parameters and the like.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:11 IST
India Newsblood

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