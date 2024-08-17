Indian Political Updates | Congress announces strategic organisational appointments in poll-bound states

Good morning readers! Congress on Friday made strategic organisational appointments in poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The party named senior leader Tariq Ahmed Karra as its J&K president. This was seen as a move to invigorate the party cadres and leaders ahead of the crucial state elections. In the capital city of Delhi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia expressed hope for the speedy release of Arvind Kejriwal. Stay tuned and follow DH for political updates throughout the day!