Indian Political Updates | Congress announces strategic organisational appointments in poll-bound states
Good morning readers! Congress on Friday made strategic organisational appointments in poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The party named senior leader Tariq Ahmed Karra as its J&K president. This was seen as a move to invigorate the party cadres and leaders ahead of the crucial state elections. In the capital city of Delhi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia expressed hope for the speedy release of Arvind Kejriwal. Stay tuned and follow DH for political updates throughout the day!
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 03:14 IST
Highlights
03:0117 Aug 2024
Major rejig in Congress as it gears up for Assembly polls 2024
03:0117 Aug 2024
Manish Sisodia says 'hopeful that Arvind Kejriwal will also soon walk out of jail'
03:0117 Aug 2024
Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a public gathering in Gaya
Major rejig in Congress as it gears up for Assembly polls 2024
Congress on Friday night made strategic organisational appointments in Assembly poll-bound states Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, in what is seen as accommodating senior leaders and bringing new vigour to the campaign.
Read More...
Manish Sisodia says 'hopeful that Arvind Kejriwal will also soon walk out of jail'
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Kalkaji temple, "After coming out of the jail, I arrived to offer prayers at Kalkaji temple...I thanked God for listening to the prayers of the public of Delhi...I am hopeful that Arvind Kejriwal will also soon walk out of jail," he told ANI.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a public gathering in Gaya
Political strategist Prashant Kishore addressed a public gathering yesterday at Imamganj, Gaya, PTI reported.
Published 17 August 2024, 03:08 IST