Indian Political Updates | Congress announces strategic organisational appointments in poll-bound states

Good morning readers! Congress on Friday made strategic organisational appointments in poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The party named senior leader Tariq Ahmed Karra as its J&K president. This was seen as a move to invigorate the party cadres and leaders ahead of the crucial state elections. In the capital city of Delhi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia expressed hope for the speedy release of Arvind Kejriwal. Stay tuned and follow DH for political updates throughout the day!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 03:14 IST

08:3117 Aug 2024

Major rejig in Congress as it gears up for Assembly polls 2024

Congress on Friday night made strategic organisational appointments in Assembly poll-bound states Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, in what is seen as accommodating senior leaders and bringing new vigour to the campaign.

08:3117 Aug 2024

Manish Sisodia says 'hopeful that Arvind Kejriwal will also soon walk out of jail'

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Kalkaji temple, "After coming out of the jail, I arrived to offer prayers at Kalkaji temple...I thanked God for listening to the prayers of the public of Delhi...I am hopeful that Arvind Kejriwal will also soon walk out of jail," he told ANI.

08:3117 Aug 2024

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a public gathering in Gaya

Political strategist Prashant Kishore addressed a public gathering yesterday at Imamganj, Gaya, PTI reported.

Published 17 August 2024, 03:08 IST
