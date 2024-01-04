JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Political Updates | ED 'likely to arrest' Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row

Good morning, readers! The latest political updates coming in this Wednesday morning is AAP ministers' raising alarm over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's getting 'arrested' by the ED soon. Catch this, and all the latest political updates, only with DH.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 02:22 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:0404 Jan 2024

Devolution: Why is Karnataka facing injustice, Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi

02:0404 Jan 2024

Y S Sharmila likely to join Congress on Thursday

02:0404 Jan 2024

ED 'likely to arrest' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row

02:0404 Jan 2024

Devolution: Why is Karnataka facing injustice, Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why Karnataka is facing “injustice” in devolution of taxes.
Read more

02:0404 Jan 2024

Y S Sharmila likely to join Congress on Thursday

Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Congress here Thursday morning, sources said.
Read more

02:0404 Jan 2024

ED 'likely to arrest' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row

(Published 04 January 2024, 02:22 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAyodhyaMallikarjun KhargeArvind KejriwalYogi AdityanathAIMIMRJDRam MandirRam TempleBSPLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on