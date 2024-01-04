Indian Political Updates | ED 'likely to arrest' Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row
Good morning, readers! The latest political updates coming in this Wednesday morning is AAP ministers' raising alarm over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's getting 'arrested' by the ED soon. Catch this, and all the latest political updates, only with DH.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 02:22 IST
Highlights
02:0404 Jan 2024
Devolution: Why is Karnataka facing injustice, Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi
02:0404 Jan 2024
Y S Sharmila likely to join Congress on Thursday
02:0404 Jan 2024
ED 'likely to arrest' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row
Devolution: Why is Karnataka facing injustice, Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why Karnataka is facing “injustice” in devolution of taxes.
Read more
Y S Sharmila likely to join Congress on Thursday
Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Congress here Thursday morning, sources said.
Read more
ED 'likely to arrest' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row
(Published 04 January 2024, 02:22 IST)