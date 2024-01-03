JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Political Updates | Congress has no connection with what Owaisi says: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Good morning, readers! Catch all the latest happenings from the ever-buzzing world of Indian politics only with DH.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 02:43 IST

Highlights
Yogi cautions people against parties working to divide society on caste lines

Congress has no connection with what Asaduddin Owaisi says: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Proud to have been present when 'tainted' Babri structure was brought down: Devendra Fadnavis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted opposition parties and said those who robbed the poor of their rights are indulging in caste politics today.
Read more

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he felt proud and happy to have been present when the 'kar sevaks' brought down the Babri structure on December 6, 1992.
Read more

(Published 03 January 2024, 02:43 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAyodhyaMallikarjun KhargeAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryYogi AdityanathAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMRam TempleLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

