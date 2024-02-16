Indian Politics Live: PM Modi in poll mode, to tour Rajasthan & Haryana today
Good morning readers. After a round of diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in the country and will be visiting Rajasthan and Haryana where he will be unveiling a series of projects with an eye on ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Elsewhere, with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar recognising NCP faction led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, it remains to be seen what Sharad Pawar's next course of action is. Catch all the political updates from DH.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 02:39 IST
Highlights
02:3916 Feb 2024
Around 11,500 delegates to attend BJP national council meet in Delhi this weekend
02:3216 Feb 2024
Rajasthan Congress Malviya likely to join BJP
Around 11,500 delegates to attend BJP national council meet in Delhi this weekend
Rajasthan Congress Malviya likely to join BJP
More party hopping is expected in Rajasthan with Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya likely to join BJP, reports PTI.
With elections coming up, PM Modi will launch multiple development projects worth Rs 26,750 cr in Rajasthan, Haryana.
(Published 16 February 2024, 02:39 IST)