Indian Politics Live: PM Modi in poll mode, to tour Rajasthan & Haryana today

Good morning readers. After a round of diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in the country and will be visiting Rajasthan and Haryana where he will be unveiling a series of projects with an eye on ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Elsewhere, with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar recognising NCP faction led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, it remains to be seen what Sharad Pawar's next course of action is. Catch all the political updates from DH.