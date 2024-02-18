JOIN US
india

LIVE
Indian Political Updates: Suspense grows over Kamal Nath's next move

Hello readers! Amid speculation about Kamal Nath joining the BJP, he stated he would inform the media regarding any such possibility. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari also refuted, recalling how Indira Gandhi described Nath as her 'third son', dismissing the speculation about his potential to switch the party. Track the latest political updates with DH.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 03:12 IST

Highlights
02:2218 Feb 2024

03:1218 Feb 2024

Amid Kamal Nath's BJP switch speculation, son Nakul Nath drops Congress from social media bio 

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath and Kamal Nath.

Amid speculation that Congress veteran Kamal Nath may join BJP, his MP son Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his social media bio.

His bio on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP). (PTI)

It’s Modi all the way for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In its National Convention, the party has now clearly outlined the twin planks on which it will ask for votes — Modi and development — which marks a move from the party’s positioning of the Ram temple.

Read more

The Congress is staring at another high-profile exit from the party with veteran leader and Gandhi family loyalist Kamal Nath reaching the national capital, amid intense speculation that he is joining the BJP along with his son and MP Nakul Nath.

Read more

(Published 18 February 2024, 02:32 IST)
