India Political Updates | AIMIM chief Owaisi urges Muslim youth to be watchful of BJP's activities

Good morning, readers! In the latest political updates coming in this morning, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Muslim youth to be watchful of the Modi govt. He cited the example of Babri Masjid to make his point. Meanwhile, the head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has slammed the Opposition and vouched for Modi becoming PM once again. Catch this, and the latest high-voltage politcal updates only with DH.