Home

LIVE
India Political Updates | AIMIM chief Owaisi urges Muslim youth to be watchful of BJP's activities

Good morning, readers! In the latest political updates coming in this morning, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Muslim youth to be watchful of the Modi govt. He cited the example of Babri Masjid to make his point. Meanwhile, the head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has slammed the Opposition and vouched for Modi becoming PM once again. Catch this, and the latest high-voltage politcal updates only with DH.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 02:45 IST

Highlights
02:3302 Jan 2024

It is definite that BJP will form govt in 2024, Modi will become PM once again: Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest

02:3302 Jan 2024

AIMIM chief Owaisi urges Muslim youth to be watchful of BJP's activities

02:3302 Jan 2024

We don't wear religion on our wrist, God is in our heart: RJD slams BJP for saying RJD poster was anti temple

02:3302 Jan 2024

02:3302 Jan 2024

02:3302 Jan 2024

(Published 02 January 2024, 02:45 IST)
