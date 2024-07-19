Indian Political Updates | Former Andhra CM Jagan writes to Modi over recent spate of violence in state

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Modi and urged him to address the severe atrocities and attacks that have taken place in Andhra Pradesh over the past 45 days under the TDP-led coalition government, ANI reported.
In his letter, he expressed deep concern over the complete collapse of law and order in the state, urged to investigate these incidents by central government agencies and sought an appointment at the earliest to appraise him of the details.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday evening visited Kolhapur's Vishalgad Fort, where an anti-encroachment drive on Sunday descended into violence, leading to large scale damage to property and subsequent arrest of 21 persons.
Deputy CM Pawar said vehicles and houses of people living close to the fort were damaged by miscreants and announced immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each.
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and other state leaders lay wreath on mortal remains of STF jawan Bharat Lal Shahu in Raipur.
Shahu was martyred in an IED blast triggered by the Naxals in Bijapur earlier this week, PTI reported.