Indian Political Updates | Former Andhra CM Jagan writes to Modi over recent spate of violence in state

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Modi and urged him to address the severe atrocities and attacks that have taken place in Andhra Pradesh over the past 45 days under the TDP-led coalition government, ANI reported.

In his letter, he expressed deep concern over the complete collapse of law and order in the state, urged to investigate these incidents by central government agencies and sought an appointment at the earliest to appraise him of the details.