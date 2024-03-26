India Political Updates: AAP to gherao PM's residence over Kejriwal's arrest
To register its protest against the arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa, Aam Aadmi Party has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Track India's latest developments on the political front with DH.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 02:54 IST
02:3926 Mar 2024
02:2626 Mar 2024
Mahayuti will win all seats going to polls in east Vidarbha in 1st phase, says Fadnavis
02:2626 Mar 2024
Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has since been removed from her Instagram handle. NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the women rights body will be reaching out to the Election Commission in this regard.
Ranaut also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.
Shrinate clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today.
Mahayuti will win all seats going to polls in east Vidarbha in 1st phase, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Mahayuti alliance is confident of a clean sweep in east Vidarbha region going to polls in the first phase on April 19.
The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao" to register protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday. (PTI)
(Published 26 March 2024, 02:40 IST)