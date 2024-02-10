JOIN US
Home

LIVE
India Politics Live: Gehlot backs Rahul, says Modi's caste wasn't recommended for OBC list

Good morning dear readers! Indian is seeing a political storm after the White Paper on the UPA government was released by the ruling NDA. Gun violence has come to the foreground after recent shootings of politicians in Maharashtra. The communal violence in Haldwani has also taken a political angle. The latest decisions of the Follow latest news from the spectrum of Indian politics only with DH!
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 02:21 IST

Highlights
02:0210 Feb 2024

02:0210 Feb 2024

02:0210 Feb 2024

02:0210 Feb 2024

Son of P V Narasimha Rao thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna to his father

02:0210 Feb 2024

Gehlot backs Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's caste issue

"PM Modi's caste wasn't recommended for OBC list by Mandal Commission," the former Rajasthan CM said, according to news agency ANI.

02:0210 Feb 2024

PM Modi asked ministers to not get into blame-game with Opposition during Covid: Mansukh Mandaviya

(Published 10 February 2024, 02:21 IST)
