Indian Politics Live: Congress wants votes but doesn't want to work, says Baba Siddique after jumping ship to Ajit Pawar-led NCP
Hello readers! Baba Siddique, a veteran Maharashtra politician, has made the headlines after announcing his decision to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after his long tenure with the Congress. The 17th Lok Sabha's last session ended yesterday, and eyes are on how political parties across the country are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Follow the latest political updates from around India only with DH!
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 03:06 IST
Highlights
02:4211 Feb 2024
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on RLD joining the BJP-led NDA
Baba Siddique lashes out at Congress after joining Ajit Pawar-led NCP
"If anyone feels that we should join hands with those who work for the betterment of the nation, those who lead the country towards development, then let them join," says former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan about Congress leaders joining BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi when asked about RLD joining the BJP-led NDA, said, "Whoever wants to leave, should leave. This is going to be a long battle. We will not bow down (in front of anyone) as we are soldiers of Rahul Gandhi."
(Published 11 February 2024, 02:43 IST)