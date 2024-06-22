Indian Politics Live Updates: On how many careers will you put a full stop, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row

Morning readers! Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has rubbished reports that he will be resigned as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has said that the party has agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections, but the situation would be different in the assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates across India.