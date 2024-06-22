Indian Politics Live Updates: On how many careers will you put a full stop, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row
Morning readers! Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has rubbished reports that he will be resigned as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has said that the party has agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections, but the situation would be different in the assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates across India.
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 03:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 03:04 IST
Highlights
03:0322 Jun 2024
NTA should be dissolved...The dreams of students are at stake, says President JNUSU, Dhananjay
02:4122 Jun 2024
On how many careers will you put a question, on how many careers will you put a full stop? says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row
02:4122 Jun 2024
BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joins Congress
NTA should be dissolved...The dreams of students are at stake, says President JNUSU, Dhananjay
President JNUSU, Dhananjay.
On how many careers will you put a question, on how many careers will you put a full stop? says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row
BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joins Congress
Adding to the woes of Telangana's former ruling party BRS, its Bhansawada MLA and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has switched over to the Congress.
Read more
NCP (SP) won't settle for less in assembly seat-sharing, Pawar hints at party meet
NCP (SP) won't settle for less in assembly seat-sharing, Pawar hints at party meetNCP (SP) won't settle for less in assembly seat-sharing, Pawar hints at party meet
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury denies quitting as Bengal Congress president
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday rubbished reports that he has resigned as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.
Read more
Published 22 June 2024, 02:55 IST