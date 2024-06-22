Home
Indian Politics Live Updates: On how many careers will you put a full stop, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row

Morning readers! Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has rubbished reports that he will be resigned as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has said that the party has agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections, but the situation would be different in the assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates across India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 03:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 03:04 IST

03:0322 Jun 2024

NTA should be dissolved...The dreams of students are at stake, says President JNUSU, Dhananjay

02:4122 Jun 2024

On how many careers will you put a question, on how many careers will you put a full stop? says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row

02:4122 Jun 2024

BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joins Congress

03:0322 Jun 2024

Credit: X/@ANI

02:4122 Jun 2024

02:4122 Jun 2024

Adding to the woes of Telangana's former ruling party BRS, its Bhansawada MLA and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has switched over to the Congress.

02:4122 Jun 2024

NCP (SP) won't settle for less in assembly seat-sharing, Pawar hints at party meet

02:4122 Jun 2024

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury denies quitting as Bengal Congress president

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday rubbished reports that he has resigned as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Published 22 June 2024, 02:55 IST
