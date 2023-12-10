JOIN US
India Political Updates: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet today, CM announcement likely

Speculations around CM announcements have stirred the political atmosphere, as one is left to wonder who would hold reigns in the three states that BJP swept in recent polls. As the party appoints 'central observers' for each state to administer selection process, people are left to dwell in predictions. Chhattisgarh MLAs meet is scheduled for today and MP's tomorrow, so in all likelihood, the announcements should follow the meet. On another front, Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha divided the Parliament and united the otherwise shaky opposition alliance, which stood firm by her. Track the latest political developments from all over India with DH.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 02:54 IST

Highlights
02:2910 Dec 2023

Decision on next Madhya Pradesh CM likely on Monday after BJP observers meet party MLAs (PTI)

A key meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held in Raipur today. The meeting is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister.

“The BJP’s legislative party meeting will take place on Sunday. The party’s three observers – Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam – will be present,” the party's state unit president Arun Sao told reporters on Saturday.

Odisha I-T raids: BJP raises question on Patnaik’s silence, asks CM to order CBI probe

Stepping up its voice following the recovery of hundreds of crores of rupees during a series of Income Tax raids on Odisha-based distilleries, the opposition BJP on Saturday questioned the chief minister’s silence on the issue.

Chhattisgarh CM will be chosen after BJP legislative party meeting, says Union Minister Arjun Munda

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh has defended the party amid incoming attacks from BJP over I-T raids in Odisha connected to the party's MP, Dheeraj Sahu.

Reports suggest that around Rs 290 crores were recovered in raids by Income Tax officials at a business connected to Sahu.

(Published 10 December 2023, 02:21 IST)
