India Political Updates: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet today, CM announcement likely

A key meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held in Raipur today. The meeting is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister.

“The BJP’s legislative party meeting will take place on Sunday. The party’s three observers – Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam – will be present,” the party's state unit president Arun Sao told reporters on Saturday.