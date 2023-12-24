India Political Updates: BJP to target 50% vote share in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Politics is ensuing over Siddaramaiah's statement on their government mulling to remove the Hijab ban, brought in by previous BJP government, with BJP saying that such a decision could hamper 'secular fabric of educational institutions'. In Kerala, the police have registered cases against Congress leaders over violence during the party's march to DGP office yesterday. Lok Sabha preps are in full swing, as BJP is eyeing to begin cluster meets post Jan 15 and has asked their youth wing to hold 5000 conferences across the country. Congress' National Alliance Commiittee is also looking into ironing out issues with I.N.D.I.A partner. Track this, and all latest political updates with DH.