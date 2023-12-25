India Political Updates: Modi, Murmu pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 04:13 IST
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur and other leaders pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary.
PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on his birth anniversary
'Congress forgets all promises as soon as it wins elections', says BRS MLC K Kavitha
Modi will become PM with 50% vote, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Will take the decision within the constitutional bounds, says G Parameshwara on Hijab row in Karnataka
The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said
The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded today, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.
"The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 3:30 pm tomorrow (Monday)," Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.
