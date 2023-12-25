JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: Modi, Murmu pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Track the latest political updates with DH.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 04:13 IST

Highlights
02:2225 Dec 2023

02:1625 Dec 2023

04:1225 Dec 2023

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur and other leaders pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary.

04:0225 Dec 2023

PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on his birth anniversary

03:3225 Dec 2023

'Congress forgets all promises as soon as it wins elections', says BRS MLC K Kavitha

02:2225 Dec 2023

Modi will become PM with 50% vote, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

02:2225 Dec 2023

Will take the decision within the constitutional bounds, says G Parameshwara on Hijab row in Karnataka

02:1625 Dec 2023

The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said

The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded today, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.
"The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 3:30 pm tomorrow (Monday)," Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

(Published 25 December 2023, 02:41 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsEDTMCDMKI.N.D.I.AMohan Yadav

