Indian politics live: Telangana & Odisha to unveil first Budgets; Ambedkar launches yatra in Maharashtra
Hello and welcome to today's live blog ! As the Union Budget discussion continues in Parliament, the opposition plans to corner the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Meanwhile, two days after the Union Budget, Telangana and Odisha will present their respective state budgets today. The Congress government in Telangana will present its first full budget, while in Odisha, where the BJP recently came to power, the state budget will also be presented. In Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar will launch the ‘Aarakshan Bachao Yatra,’ which will traverse across Maharashtra ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for all the latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 04:18 IST
Highlights
03:1225 Jul 2024
Watch | Karnataka BJP leaders stage protest in Vidhan Soudha over the alleged MUDA scam
03:1225 Jul 2024
Activist Jarange suspends fast over Maratha quota, gets into verbal duel with BJP ahead of Maharashtra polls
03:1225 Jul 2024
BJP leaders to hold programmes to highlight benefits of Union Budget
Watch | Karnataka BJP leaders stage protest in Vidhan Soudha over the alleged MUDA scam
BJP leaders staged an overnight protest in both Legislative Assembly and Council over not allowing discussion regarding the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, PTI reported.
Activist Jarange suspends fast over Maratha quota, gets into verbal duel with BJP ahead of Maharashtra polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Jarange over his statement asking the Maratha community to defeat the saffron party candidates in the upcoming polls, and accused him of working as a 'proxy' for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
BJP leaders to hold programmes to highlight benefits of Union Budget
A directive has been sent out by party president J P Nadda to chief ministers, parliamentarians, union as well as state ministers, and office-bearers to carry out programmes in their respective constituencies this weekend in order to impart knowledge regarding the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Published 25 July 2024, 03:13 IST