India Political Updates | Bhupesh Baghel alleges 70 paper leaks in ten yrs, demands SC-monitored probe over NEET row
08:5721 Jun 2024
09:5021 Jun 2024
Haryana CM Nayab Singh has denied any danger to the BJP govt in state and said that they have full majority
09:2221 Jun 2024
Bhupesh Baghel says 70 govt paper leaks in 10 years happened because 'people from same ideology hold all positions'
08:5721 Jun 2024
Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs evicted from Assembly over calls for discussion
High drama prevailed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday when AIADMK legislators were evicted from the House after they insisted that the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has claimed the lives of nearly 50 people should be discussed by be discussed by suspending the Question Hour.
Paper leaks exposed 'governance deficit' of Modi-led govt: TMC MP
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Friday said the spate of paper leaks has exposed the "governance deficit" of the Modi government and asked why heads are not rolling after the irregularities in the conduct of exams have come to the fore. (PTI)
08:5721 Jun 2024
Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike
Delhi Water Minister Atishi reached Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, before beginning her indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.