India Political Updates | Bhupesh Baghel alleges 70 paper leaks in ten yrs, demands SC-monitored probe over NEET row

Good afternoon readers! Protests seem to be at the crux of today's political events starting from the national capital, Delhi minister Atishi has started her indefinite hunger strike to press on their demand for more water from Haryana. NEET continues to be the focal point of debates and discussions as the Opposition has continued to lash out at the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the NTA-handled exam. The hooch death tragedy has taken on a political turn as AIADMK leaders in the state assembly were earlier evicted from the House over demands to hold debate on the issue. Stay with us as we continue to track the day's major events!