Parliament Winter Session Live: Derek O'Brien to initiate debate on India's economic situation in RS today
The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22. Track all the latest updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 03:39 IST
Highlights
01:5705 Dec 2023
TMC leaders stressed at the opposition meeting on Monday that the Winter Session should be used to raise important issues.
01:5705 Dec 2023
Bill aimed at regulating legal profession, curbing touts passed by Parliament
01:5705 Dec 2023
Discuss Moitra's expulsion report before taking any decision: Oppn members to LS Speaker Birla
Notice by TMC's Derek O'Brien for Short Duration Discussion on Current Economic Situation accepted in Rajya Sabha. Discussion scheduled for 2 pm today
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.
Derek O'Brien to start debate on India's economic situation in Rajya Sabha today
TMC leaders stressed at the opposition meeting on Monday that the Winter Session should be used to raise important issues.
They insisted that multiple issues should be taken up and the session should not be wasted by protesting on any one issue.
Bill aimed at regulating legal profession, curbing touts passed by Parliament
A Bill which aims at regulating the legal profession by a single Act and seeks to target "touts" was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal saying there should be no role of such persons in the country's courts.
Discuss Moitra's expulsion report before taking any decision: Oppn members to LS Speaker Birla
Opposition members on Monday demanded a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Ethics Committee report recommending the expulsion of TMC member Mahua Moitra before any decision on the matter.
(Published 05 December 2023, 02:35 IST)