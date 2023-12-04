Parliament Winter Session Live: Stormy start expected as expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the cards
Buoyed by its victory in the assembly elections, an aggressive BJP will seek to corner the Congress-led Opposition in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning today when a report recommending TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. The leaders of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc are meeting on Monday morning ostensibly to redraw their strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 02:31 IST
Highlights
01:2204 Dec 2023
The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to start on a stormy note as the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is on the cards on the first day itself
01:2204 Dec 2023
The bills pending before the Parliament include the new bills to replace the IPC, Criminal Penal Code and the Evidence Act besides the bill on appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners
01:2204 Dec 2023
With the Parliament's Winter Session set to begin on Monday, the leaders of various opposition parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy in both Houses
BJP MPs Brij Lal & Neeraj Shekhar are expected to present the 246th report on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023'; 247th report on 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023'; and the 248th report on 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Rajya Sabha today on day one of the Winter Session.
(Published 04 December 2023, 02:31 IST)