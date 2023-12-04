Parliament Winter Session Live: Stormy start expected as expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the cards

Buoyed by its victory in the assembly elections, an aggressive BJP will seek to corner the Congress-led Opposition in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning today when a report recommending TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. The leaders of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc are meeting on Monday morning ostensibly to redraw their strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.